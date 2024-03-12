CAA ‘violates’ Indian Constitution: Netizens react as Centre implements Citizenship Amendment Act 2019
As per the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, India will grant citizenship to ‘persecuted’ non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
The Narendra Modi-led, on March 11, initiated the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. As per the law, India will grant citizenship to “persecuted" non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The implementation has stirred strong reactions from all corners, with many accusing the Act of violating the Indian Consitution.
“Any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 is not acceptable in an environment where all the people of the country are living in social harmony. The government should give an assurance that they will not implement this law in Tamil Nadu," says a translated version of his statement written in Tamil.
