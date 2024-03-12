As per the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, India will grant citizenship to ‘persecuted’ non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Narendra Modi-led, on March 11, initiated the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. As per the law, India will grant citizenship to “persecuted" non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The implementation has stirred strong reactions from all corners, with many accusing the Act of violating the Indian Consitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Upon a careful reading, it becomes evident that CAA violates several Articles of the Fundamental Rights of our constitution specifically Article 14 and Article 15," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: What is CAA, the law which led to massive protests in 2019? “British have not made such shameless efforts as black British are doing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAA is a communal law, bcz it doesn’t comply with Article 14 of the Constitution, but announcing its implementation immediately before elections is a conspiracy to plunge country into communalism," wrote another.

“The #CitizenshipAmendmentAct violates Article 14 of Constitution providing equality before the law and Article 15 prohibiting discrimination on the basis of religion," wrote seasoned journalist Sagarika Ghosh, who had earlier Joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after having been nominated as a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in 2024.

Also Read: CAA news: Application for Indian citizenship to be made online, says govt “The CAA is grave violations of Article 14. Bcz No citizenship for Srilankan refugees and Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh & Afghanistan. All Human being are equal irrespective of religion give citizenship to all," came from another user on the micro-blogging site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“CAA raises alarm due to its potential to undermine Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law. By selectively granting citizenship based on religion, it threatens the secular fabric of our nation and marginalizes vulnerable communities," wrote another user.

“No Act which differentiates on the basis of religion has ANY place in Secular India, period," posted one user on X.

Also Read: CAA rules notified: 7 steps to apply for citizenship under 2019 act. Check eligibility, procedure, special requirement Many other netizens have countered the allegation by saying that the Indian Constitution (Articles 14 and 15) applies to Indian citizens only. It does not apply to foreign nationals applying for Indian citizenship, they claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor Vijay issues statement Actor Vijay, President of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, earlier issued a statement on the Act.

“Any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 is not acceptable in an environment where all the people of the country are living in social harmony. The government should give an assurance that they will not implement this law in Tamil Nadu," says a translated version of his statement written in Tamil.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!