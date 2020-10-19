CAA will be implemented soon, got delayed due to Covid: BJP chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the execution of contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will be implemented soon, news agency PTI reports.

The BJP chief was speaking at a meeting of social groups of north Bengal ahead of the state legislative assembly elections next year.

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri, Nadda said, "CAA will be implemented very soon. It got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic."

Nadda further went on to say that the party is committed to implementing CAA and that "all will get its benefit."

Meanwhile, JP Nadda hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state has employed a "divide and rule policy" and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone and grow together.

Nadda added, "Modi Ji's policy is inclusive and for everyone's development. On the other hand, is Mamata di led government that is working on the idea of divide and rule. The current TMC government in West Bengal has employed a policy of divide-and-rule and only PM Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone grow together."

Nadda also assured all the local traders in Bengal that the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi will bring right market condition for them.

Addressing a meeting, Nadda said, "I call upon our MPs to make a list of local products of West Bengal, plan a roadmap and scheme for them and we assure you that Modi government will brand it right and bring the right market for the local traders in the state."

Nadda said PM Modi for the first time has given Constitutional Status to Backward Commission. He also said two things proposed by Gorkha society have been included in party's resolution letter.

"As far as our Gorkha society is concerned, I am thankful to them, they have always supported us. We have also kept the two things about them in our resolution letter, one is said to be a political solution and a permanent solution and the other is the recognition of the 11 tribes of Gorkha," he said.

"We must keep in mind that Backward Commission was given a Constitutional Status, for the first time, by PM Narendra Modi," he added.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via