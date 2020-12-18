CAATSA designed not to take punitive action against India: US diplomat

"There had been questions posed to me and to other colleagues as to we thought sanctions weren’t going to be issued to Turkey because nothing had been done in the last few months. That’s to just remind that there’s no clock (timeline) on the US government applying them, and there’s also no blanket waiver either. I know some states have thought or sought that either Congress or the Executive Branch would apply a waiver on sanctions, and I just would offer that is definitely not the case," Cooper said.