Cab driver sends obscene photos, videos to woman after she cancels ride in Bengaluru; booked
Woman faces sexual harassment by cab driver in Bengaluru for cancelling ride.
A woman had to reportedly face sexual harassment by a cab driver for cancelling ride in Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the woman booked a cab-ride for herself and for her one-year-old. However, she cancelled the ride before the arrival of the driver. Little had she known that the infuriated cab driver would cross all the limits and send obscene photos and videos on conversations.
After the incident, the woman had registered a complain with Bengaluru Police against the cab driver for sexual harassment. The incident occurred on Monday when the woman was travelling with her child and she had booked a cab from Bengaluru’s Electronic City.