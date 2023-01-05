Cabinet approves ₹19,744 crore green hydrogen mission1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The national green hydrogen mission allocates ₹19,744 crore to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030
The national green hydrogen mission allocates ₹19,744 crore to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the national green hydrogen mission, allocating ₹19,744 crore to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.