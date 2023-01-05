Cabinet approves 19,744 crore green hydrogen mission

Of the total allocation, the government would provide incentives worth ₹17,490 crore for producing electrolyzers and green hydrogen for five years, ₹1,466 crore for pilot projects, ₹400 crore for research and development, and ₹388 crore for other mission components, a government statement said, adding that the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will formulate the guidelines for implementation of the respective components of the scheme.