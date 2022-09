New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a 4% increase each in dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees and pensioners, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

According to the ministry, central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief (DR), respectively, effective 1 July 2022.

“Cabinet approves release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 per cent to Central Government employees and pensioners, due from 01.07.2022," PIB tweeted.

The 4% increase in DA and DR is over the existing rate of 34% of basic pay/pension.

According to the finance ministry, the additional financial outgo on account of this increase in DA is estimated at ₹6,591.36 crore per annum, and ₹4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

“The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs.6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs.4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023)" the ministry said.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of rise in DA and DR would be ₹12,852.56 crore per annum, and Rs.8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23.