Cabinet approves 4% DA hike for central govt employees

Cabinet approves 4% DA hike for central govt employees1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of rise in DA and DR would be ₹12,852.56 crore per annum, and Rs.8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23.
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of rise in DA and DR would be ₹12,852.56 crore per annum, and Rs.8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a 4% increase each in dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees and pensioners, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a 4% increase each in dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees and pensioners, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
According to the ministry, central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief (DR), respectively, effective 1 July 2022.
According to the ministry, central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief (DR), respectively, effective 1 July 2022.
“Cabinet approves release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 per cent to Central Government employees and pensioners, due from 01.07.2022," PIB tweeted.
“Cabinet approves release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 per cent to Central Government employees and pensioners, due from 01.07.2022," PIB tweeted.
The 4% increase in DA and DR is over the existing rate of 34% of basic pay/pension.
The 4% increase in DA and DR is over the existing rate of 34% of basic pay/pension.
According to the finance ministry, the additional financial outgo on account of this increase in DA is estimated at ₹6,591.36 crore per annum, and ₹4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).
According to the finance ministry, the additional financial outgo on account of this increase in DA is estimated at ₹6,591.36 crore per annum, and ₹4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).
“The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs.6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs.4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023)" the ministry said.
“The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs.6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs.4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023)" the ministry said.
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of rise in DA and DR would be ₹12,852.56 crore per annum, and Rs.8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23.
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of rise in DA and DR would be ₹12,852.56 crore per annum, and Rs.8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23.