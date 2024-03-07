Cabinet approves 4% hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees
The new rate of Dearness Allowance will be effective from January 1, 2024 and will represent an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 46% of the Basic Pay/Pension
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners. The new rate will be effective from January 1, 2024, and will represent an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 46% of the Basic Pay/Pension. The hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief came as compensation against the price rise.