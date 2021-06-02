Cabinet approves agreement with Argentina for securing strategic minerals

India on its part is rolling out its roadmap for transition to electric mobility that involves manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and has unveiled a ₹18,100 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the same to attract investments of about ₹45,000 crore. However, it does not have enough reserves for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, with lithium also having other uses such as in mobile phone batteries, solar panels, aerospace and thermonuclear fusion. Almost all electric vehicles in the country run on imported batteries, mostly from China.

