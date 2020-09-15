Cabinet approves AIIMS for Bihar's Darbhanga ahead of assembly polls

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga, in poll-bound Bihar.

The new AIIMS will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), at a total cost of ₹1264 crore. It is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of approval by the Centre, according to the official statement.

The premier medical institute will add 100 undergraduate (MBBS) seats, 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) seats and will have 15-20 Super Specialty Departments and 750 hospital beds, as per the statement.

The establishment of new AIIMS will not only provide super speciality healthcare in the region, it will also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers, that can be a part under National Health Mission (NHM), it added.

The new hospital is expected to bridge the gaps between tertiary health-care infrastructure and facilities for quality medical education in the state and adjoining areas, the government said.

“The AIIMS would not only provide the much needed super specialty / tertiary health care at affordable costs, to the poor and needy, it would also make available trained medical manpower for the National Rural Health Mission / other Health Programmes of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This institute will also create trained pool of teaching resources / faculty which can impart quality medical education," the government said in a statement.

Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been focusing on boosting the health infrastructure in the state.

Despite a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Bihar will be the first state to hold assembly elections amid the pandemic in October-November.

