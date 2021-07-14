Cabinet approves continuation of centrally sponsored National AYUSH Mission

The Centre's share in the scheme would be ₹3,000 crore, while ₹1,607.3 crore will be state share, the government said. The mission was launched on 15 September 2014 and is being implemented by ministry of AYUSH with the objectives of providing cost-effective AYUSH services, with universal access through upgrading AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries, co-location of AYUSH facilities at primary health centres, community health centres, and district hospitals, strengthening institutional capacity at the state level through upgrading AYUSH educational institutions, setting up of new up to 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospital, AYUSH public health programmes and operationalization of 12,500 AYUSH health and wellness centres to provide services of a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH principles and practices so as to empower masses for "self-care" to reduce the disease burden, and out-of-pocket expenditure.

