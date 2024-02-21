Cabinet approves continuation of Flood Management and Border Areas Programme worth ₹4,100 crore
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the proposal continuation of the ‘Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP)’ which aims to address critical aspects of flood control and anti-erosion measures, for the period spanning 2021-2026
