The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the proposal continuation of the "Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP)" which aims to address critical aspects of flood control and anti-erosion measures, for the period spanning 2021-2026.

According to the official release the FMBAP comprises two key components of Flood Management Programme (FMP) and River Management and Border Areas (RMBA). The government has allocated a robust total outlay of ₹4,100 crore for the next five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 (15th Finance Commission period).

Under the Flood Management Programme an outlay of Rs. 2,940 crore, central assistance will be provided to State Governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development and anti-sea erosion among others," the statement said.

“The pattern of funding to be followed is 90% (Centre): 10% (State) for Special Category States (8 North-Easter States and Hilly States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UT of Jammu & Kashmir) and 60% (Centre):40% (State) for General/ Non-Special Category States," the statement read.

Under the River Management and Border Areas (RMBA) component of FMBAP with an outlay of Rs. 1,160 crore, flood control and anti-erosion works on common border rivers with neighbouring countries including hydrological observations and flood forecasting, and investigation and pre-construction activities of joint water resources projects (with neighbouring countries) on common border rivers will be taken up with 100% central assistance.

Although, primary responsibility of flood management rests with the state governments, the Union government has decided that it is desirable to supplement the efforts of the state governments in flood management, encouraging the promotion and adoption of modern technology and innovative materials/approach.

"This is particularly relevant as the increased incidence of extreme events have been witnessed during last few years in view of likely impact of climate change and situation may further aggravate in times to come exacerbating problem of floods in terms of extent, intensity and frequency, the release read.

The Scheme has the provision of incentivizing the States which implement flood plain zoning, recognized as an effective non-structural measure for flood management.

