New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the centrally sponsored scheme for fast track special courts till 31 March 2023. Following this, 1023 fast-track special courts, including 389 exclusive POCSO courts, will get an extension.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the continuation of the scheme with an outlay of ₹1572.86 crore -- Rs.971.70 crore as Centre's share and ₹601.16 crore as states' share. The Centre's share is to be funded from the Nirbhaya fund, the government said. The scheme was launched in September 2019.

“Incidents of rape of minor girls below the age of twelve years and women below the age of sixteen years have shaken the conscience of the entire nation. The occurrence of such incidents and prolonged trials of convicts had necessitated the creating of dedicated court machinery which could expedite trial and provide immediate relief to the victims of sexual offences," union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said in the Cabinet briefing.

To bring more stringent provisions and expeditious trial and disposal of such cases, the central government enacted the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 and made provision of stringent punishment, including death penalty for perpetrators of rape. This led to the establishment of fast track special courts.

These are dedicated courts expected to ensure swift dispensation of justice. They have a better clearance rate as compared to the regular courts and hold speedy trials. Besides providing quick justice to hapless victims, they strengthen the deterrence framework for sexual offenders.

“Currently covering 28 States, it is proposed to be expanded to cover all 31 states which are eligible to join the Scheme. It is supporting the efforts of State/UT Governments for providing time bound justice to hapless victims of sexual offences in the country including the remote and far-flung areas," the government said in a statement.

In another decision, the Union Cabinet approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), for carrying out academic programmes and research activities involving students and faculty members in each institution. The MoU was signed on 9 April and 17 May.

The government said the signing of this agreement shall enable pursuing the potential interest areas of cooperation such as exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, scientific materials, publications and information. Joint research meeting, PhD program, dual degree/double degree programme.





