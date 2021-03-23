OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cabinet approves covid-19 vaccination for all above 45 years

New Delhi: Starting April, all Indians, above 45 years of age will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, the Union Cabinet decided on Tuesday. This includes all above 45 years of age with or without co-morbidity.

“The Cabinet discussed the issue and the government decided that everyone over the age of 45 including those who don’t have co-morbidity will be eligible for vaccine. We have plenty of medicines and there is no worry about it," union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

The move comes as India appears to be entering the second wave of covid-19 pandemic with cases surging once again. The country recorded over 46,951 new covid-19 cases on 22 March. Of these, 84.49% have been reported from six states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Javadekar said the decision will do well to millions of people, and that the Centre and states are in touch with each other over the surge and spread of coronavirus afresh.

Currently, apart from frontline workers, senior citizens, those who are above 45 but has comorbidity are getting vaccine now. There has been a demand that the vaccine be opened up for all without any age restrictions.

The minister, however, did not comment on those below 45 years of age and by when they will be given.

The minister said the vaccination process has accelerated significantly in India and in past 24 hours, 3.25 million doses were administered to eligible people across the country. He informed that almost 48.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered till date.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Research organizations and cybersecurity experts argue that the cases of cyberattack are likely to increase in 2021, and all sectors from industries to offices, from education to healthcare are likely to see more attacks this year.

As tech adoption grew, India faced 11.58 lakh cyberattacks in 2020

2 min read . 03:51 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin to get first dose of Russian covid vaccine today

2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Covid-19 was the litmus test for Indian real estate sector, with top developers in each city consolidating their market share. (Photo: Mint)

Mangal Prabhat Lodha tops the GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2020

2 min read . 03:39 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

Enough Covid-19 vaccines available for every Indian eligible to get a jab: Govt

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST

The government informed that while in February on an average 3,77,000 doses were administered per day, in March so far, this number has increased significantly. Last week, almost 2 million doses were given per day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout