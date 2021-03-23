New Delhi: Starting April, all Indians, above 45 years of age will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, the Union Cabinet decided on Tuesday. This includes all above 45 years of age with or without co-morbidity.

“The Cabinet discussed the issue and the government decided that everyone over the age of 45 including those who don’t have co-morbidity will be eligible for vaccine. We have plenty of medicines and there is no worry about it," union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

The move comes as India appears to be entering the second wave of covid-19 pandemic with cases surging once again. The country recorded over 46,951 new covid-19 cases on 22 March. Of these, 84.49% have been reported from six states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Javadekar said the decision will do well to millions of people, and that the Centre and states are in touch with each other over the surge and spread of coronavirus afresh.

Currently, apart from frontline workers, senior citizens, those who are above 45 but has comorbidity are getting vaccine now. There has been a demand that the vaccine be opened up for all without any age restrictions.

The minister, however, did not comment on those below 45 years of age and by when they will be given.

The minister said the vaccination process has accelerated significantly in India and in past 24 hours, 3.25 million doses were administered to eligible people across the country. He informed that almost 48.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered till date.

The government informed that while in February on an average 3,77,000 doses were administered per day, in March so far, this number has increased significantly. Last week, almost 2 million doses were given per day.

