Home / News / India /  Cabinet approves development of new greenfield airport in Dholera

Cabinet approves development of new greenfield airport in Dholera

The project will be completed by 2025-26.
1 min read . 05:15 PM ISTSwati Luthra

  • Dholera International Airport Company Limited, a joint venture company comprising Airports Authority of India, Government of Gujarat and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust, holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16, is implementing the project.

NEW DELHI :The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the proposal for development of Phase 1 of new greenfield airport in Dholera, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,305 crore.

The project will be completed by 2025-26.

Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), a joint venture company comprising Airports Authority of India (AAI), Government of Gujarat and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16, is implementing the project.

Dholera Airport is being constructed to get passenger and cargo traffic from Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and is expected to become a major cargo hub to serve the industrial region.

The airport will also cater to the nearby region and serve as a second airport to Ahmedabad. It is situated at an aerial distance of 80 Km from Ahmedabad, airport.

The airport is planned for operationalization from the year 2025-26 and initial passenger traffic is estimated to be 3 lakh passengers per annum, expected to grow to 23 lakh over a period of 20 years. The annual cargo traffic is also estimated from the year 2025-26 at 20,000 tonne, which would increase to 2,73,000 tonne over a period of 20 years.

