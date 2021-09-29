2 min read.Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 04:01 PM ISTMeghna Sen
The Railways Ministry said the doubling of 111 km Rajkot-Kanalus section and 133 km Nimach-Ratlam section will ensure faster train movement, more goods and passenger trains, and boost economy
The Union Cabinet approved the doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of ₹1,095.88 crore and Rajkot-Kanalus section at an estimated cost of ₹1,080.58 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday.
Soon after the announcement, the Ministry of Railways said that the doubling of 111 km Rajkot-Kanalus section and 133 km Nimach-Ratlam section will ensure faster train movement, more goods and passenger trains, and boost the economy.
The Cabinet also approved continuation of the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme and infusion of ₹1,650 crore Grant-in-Aid over five years.
Capital infusion in NEIA will help tap the huge potential of project exports in focus market.
ECGC was established to promote exports by providing credit insurance services to exporters against non- payment risks by the overseas buyers due to commercial and political reasons.
It also provides insurance covers to banks against risks in export credit lending to the exporter borrowers. Capital infusion in ECGC will enable it to expand its coverage to export-oriented industry particularly labour-intensive sectors.
ECGC is a market leader with around 85% market share in export credit insurance market in India.
