Cabinet approves expansion of PLI scheme for solar PV modules

Cabinet approves expansion of PLI scheme for solar PV modules1 min read . 04:01 PM IST
- For this purpose, a provision of ₹19,500 crore has been made by the government.
The Union Cabinet on 21 September approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme on ‘National programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in High Efficiency Solar PV Modules.
For this purpose, a provision of ₹19,500 crore has been made by the government.
Addressing the media, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Cabinet has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme on ‘National programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in High Efficiency Solar PV Modules."
"A provision of ₹19, 500 crore has been made for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt scale under PLI Scheme (Tranche II). Aim to create an ecosystem for manufacturing of high efficiency Solar PV Modules," he added.
Apart from this, Thakur informed that the Cabinet also approved modifications in “Programme for Development of Semiconductors & Display Manufacturing Ecosystem".
"50% incentives for semiconductor fabs across technology nodes as well as for compound semiconductors, packaging & other semiconductor facilities," he said.
Addressing the media, he also said that the Cabinet approved National Logistics Policy too. "It'll introduce ULIP, standardization, monitoring framework and skill development for greater efficiency in logistics services. Target is to improve Logistics Performance Index ranking,be among top 25 countries by 2030." he said.
