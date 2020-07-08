Cabinet approves extension of free food grain distribution, EPF contribution

Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 08:42 PM IST

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar briefed on the ca... moreUnion Minister Prakash Javadekar briefed on the cabinet meeting’s decisions on Wednesday. The cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the distribution of free food grains. The cabinet also approved the extension of EPF contribution for those with income below ₹15,000. The Centre will also invest ₹12,450 crores in three insurance companies. Watch the full video for more details