NEW DELHI : Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, informed that the union cabinet had approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (Rural) for another three years till March 2024.

“This will help achieve the target of 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities in rural India," the union minister added.

He told a media briefing on Cabinet decisions that the extension has been granted beyond March 2021.

The scheme will ensure housing for all in rural areas, he said.

A government spokesperson said the extension of the scheme will help in construction of remaining 155.75 lakh houses. It will help achieve target of 2.95 crore 'pucca' houses.

The total financial implication for the remaining construction stands at ₹1,98,581 crore, the spokesperson said on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.