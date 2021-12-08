Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana till March 2024

Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana till March 2024

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
1 min read . 05:35 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • This will help achieve the target of 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities in rural India: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI : Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, informed that the union cabinet had approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (Rural) for another three years till March 2024. 

“This will help achieve the target of 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities in rural India," the union minister added.

He told a media briefing on Cabinet decisions that the extension has been granted beyond March 2021.

The scheme will ensure housing for all in rural areas, he said.

A government spokesperson said the extension of the scheme will help in construction of remaining 155.75 lakh houses. It will help achieve target of 2.95 crore 'pucca' houses.

The total financial implication for the remaining construction stands at 1,98,581 crore, the spokesperson said on Twitter.

