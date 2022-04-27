Cabinet approves financial support for India Post Payments Bank: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) has recently crossed its 5 crore customers mark in just three of commencement of operations to become one of the fastest growing digital payments bank in the country
The union cabinet has approved ₹820 crore financial support for India Post Payments Bank, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday quoting an unnamed source.
India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) has recently crossed its 5 crore customers mark in just three of commencement of operations to become one of the fastest growing digital payments bank in the country.
IPPB opened up these five crore accounts in digital and paperless mode through its 1.36 lakh post offices, out of which 1.20 lakh are in rural areas with the help of about 1.47 lakh doorstep banking service providers.
Out of the total account holders, around 48% were women account holders, while 52% were male that indicated the Bank’s focus on bringing the women customers under the banking network.
About 98% of accounts of women were opened at the doorsteps and over 68% of women were availing DBT beneﬁts. IPPB revealed that it attracted youths to avail digital banking services. Over 41% of account holders were in the age group of 18 to 35 years.
