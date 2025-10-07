Cabinet approves four multitracking projects to expand Railways network in 4 states

Four multitracking projects of the Ministry of Railways covering 18 districts in four states — Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh — have been approved by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday. These projects aim to increase the existing network of Indian Railways.

According to the press release by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the total estimated cost of these projects is ₹24,634 crore. The expansion is said to be completed by 2030-31.

Details of these projects: Wardha - Bhusawal - 3rd & 4th line - 314 kms (Maharashtra)

Gondia - Dongargarh - 4th line - 84 kms (Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh)

Vadodara - Ratlam - 3rd & 4th line - 259 kms (Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh)

Itarsi - Bhopal - Bina 4th line – 237 kms. (Madhya Pradesh) These projects will expand the existing Indian Railways network in the four states by approximately 894 kilometres.

The CCEA said that the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,633 villages, which have a population of over 85.84 lakh, and to two aspirational districts — Vidisha and Rajnandgaon.

Some sections of these projects will also provide rail connectivity to prominent destinations, such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, the Rock Shelter of Bhimbetka, Hazara Falls, and Nawegaon National Park, attracting tourists from across the country.

“This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grain, steel, etc,” CCEA said.

‘Focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity’ “The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways,” the Cabinet Committee said in the release.

They also shared that these projects are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Vision of a New India,’ these projects, the committee said, will make the people of the region Atmanirbhar through comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.