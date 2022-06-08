Cabinet approves hike in MSP for kharif crops2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 04:46 PM IST
- The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, has approved an increase in MSP for all mandated Kharif crops for the 2022-23 crop year
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various Kharif (summer) crops for the year 2022-23, announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The MSP of Kharif crops for the 2022-23 crop year will now increase.