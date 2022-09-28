Cabinet approves India-Bangladesh MoU to withdraw water from Kushiyara river

The MoU will enable the government of Assam to withdraw water from the river during the November-May dry season. A joint monitoring team will be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bangladesh for withdrawal of up to 153 cusecs of water each by both the counties from the river Kushiyara which lies along the border during the dry season.
The MoU was signed on 6 September.
The Kushiyara River is a distributary of the Barak River that flows in India’s northeast region and has a common boundary with Bangladesh in the Sylhet district.
