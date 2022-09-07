Cabinet approves India-UK MoU on mutual recognition of academic qualifications

The Mutual Recognition of Qualifications between India and UK aims to promote academic collaboration and student mobility, adding that the MoU aims to facilitate the mutual recognition of educational qualifications, periods of study undertaken
NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the UK and Northern Ireland on mutual recognition of academic qualifications signed earlier this year.
“The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on 07.09.2022 chaired by PM Narendra Modi granted ex post facto approval for the MoU between India and the government of the UK and Northern Ireland on mutual recognition of academic qualifications signed on 25.04.2022," an official statement said.
The government said the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications between India and UK aims to promote academic collaboration and student mobility, adding that the MoU aims to facilitate the mutual recognition of educational qualifications, periods of study undertaken, documents related to academic degrees/qualifications and accreditation by educational institutions within the two countries.
“Professional degrees like Engineering, Medicine, Nursing and Para-Medical Education, Pharmacy, Law, and Architecture are out of the purview of this MoU. It will also facilitate establishment of Joint/Dual degree courses between Higher Education Institutions, one of our objectives under NEP 2020 for Intel-nationalization of Education," the statement further read.
Meanwhile the Cabinet also approved an MoU between India’s education ministry and UAE’s ministry of education.
This MoU aims to promote Exchange of Information Education, Capacity Development of Technical and vocational Education and Training (TVET) teaching staff, Facilitation of academic collaboration between Higher Education Institutions in both the countries for offering Twinning, Joint Degree and Dual Degree Programmes and any such other areas agreed upon, the government said.
