Cabinet approves IndiaAI Mission with outlay of ₹10,372 crore: 7 key features
IndiaAI Mission seeks to showcase to the international community the positive applications of the revolutionary technology for societal benefit, thereby elevating India's global competitiveness.
In a significant step to encourage artificial intelligence (AI) development in India, the Union Cabinet on Thursday gave a green signal to the national-level IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of ₹10,371.92 crore. The decision came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's multiple references to the developments in AI space and how India can be a huge contributor to the same.