Cabinet approves interest subvention of 1.5% on short-term farm loans1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 03:39 PM IST
- Cabinet has reportedly approved interest subvention of 1.5% on short-term farm loans of up to ₹3 lakh, according to I&B Minister
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved interest subvention of 1.5 per cent on short-term agriculture loans of up to ₹3 lakh for all financial institutions, a move aimed at ensuring adequate credit flow in the farm sector. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved restoring interest subvention on short-term agriculture loans of 1.5 per cent for all financial institutions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.