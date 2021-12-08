The Union Cabinet has approved the funding and implementation of Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project in its meeting on Wednesday.

The Ken-Betwa linking project is estimated to be implemented at a cost of ₹44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels. The Cabinet has approved central support of ₹39,317 crore for the project, covering grant of ₹36,290 crore and loan of ₹3,027 crore.

The project will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects in India, a government statement read.

Th Ken-Betwa linking project involves transfer of water from the River Ken to the River Betwa through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage -and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

The project is estimated to provide an annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakh and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power. This project is proposed to be completed in eight years.

“The Project will be of immense benefit to the water starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. This project will provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh," the government statement said.

“The project is expected to boost socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region on account of increased agricultural activities and employment generation. It would also help in arresting distress migration from this region," it added.

This project also comprehensively provides for environment management and safeguards. For this purpose a comprehensive landscape management plan is under finalization by Wildlife Institute of India.

On March 22, 2021, an agreement was signed between the Union Water Resources Minister and the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to implement the first major centrally driven river interlinking project in the country.

This agreement heralds the beginning of inter- state cooperation to implement the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to carry water from areas that have surpluses to drought prone and water deficit areas, through the interlinking of rivers.

