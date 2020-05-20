Cabinet approves key proposals in 20 tn economic  package

The proposals approved include the ₹3 trillion emergency credit guarantee on loans by banks and non-bank lenders to micro, small and medium enterprises, the ₹10,000 crore scheme to support micro food processing units, ₹20,050 crore fisheries development scheme and a ₹3,109 crore scheme for distributing foodgrain to migrant workers. The cabinet also cleared a special liquidity scheme for non-banking financial companies and housing finance firms, as part of the stimulus package.