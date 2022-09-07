Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project phase 2; to cost 1,957 crore

Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project phase 2; to cost 1,957 crore

The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore is fully operational.
1 min read . 06:00 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which will have 11 stations covering a length of over 11 km and cost 1,957 crore.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which will have 11 stations covering a length of over 11 km and cost 1,957 crore.

In a statement after the cabinet meeting, the government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.

In a statement after the cabinet meeting, the government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.

The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore is fully operational.

The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore is fully operational.

Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km from Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs.710.93 crore is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the Project is over and the Project is ready for inauguration.

Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km from Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs.710.93 crore is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the Project is over and the Project is ready for inauguration.

Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 Km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.

Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 Km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.