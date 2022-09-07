Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project phase 2; to cost 1,957 crore

Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project phase 2; to cost ₹1,957 crore1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
The government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.
The government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which will have 11 stations covering a length of over 11 km and cost ₹1,957 crore.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which will have 11 stations covering a length of over 11 km and cost ₹1,957 crore.
In a statement after the cabinet meeting, the government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.
In a statement after the cabinet meeting, the government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, are progressing well.
The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore is fully operational.
The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore is fully operational.
Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km from Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs.710.93 crore is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the Project is over and the Project is ready for inauguration.
Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km from Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs.710.93 crore is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the Project is over and the Project is ready for inauguration.
Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 Km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.
Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 Km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.