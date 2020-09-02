Cabinet approves mega HR reform exercise for govt employees

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its go-ahead to a mega human resource reform exercise for government employees, including civil servants, and decided to put in place a three-tier system that would have an HR Council headed by the prime minister to review their performance and productivity on a continuous basis.

“Civil servant should be imaginative and innovative, proactive and polite, professional and progressive, energetic and enabling, transparent and tech-enabled, constructive and creative in order to meet the challenges of the society," C. Chandramouli, secretary of department of personel and training (DoPT), said after the cabinet meeting.

“The scale is so huge that it could probably emerge as the largest civil service reform in the world in terms of spread and in terms of the depth…And what is the ultimate purpose of all this-- it is basically to equip the civil servant, with domain and functional competencies, which would be goal driven, and also build behavioral competencies," Chandramouli added.

The move is consistent with NDA’s aim to reform the civil services through different initiatives be it lateral entry, provision of non-IAS officers in policy making roles, training of government servants by experts and at different central departments before their posting in districts etc.

The government had said after the hiring reform it brought in last month through a nodal recruiting agency that this exercise will be for post recruitment reform across cadres and positions -- from a constable to the DG of police and from an assistance section officer to the secretaries’ level.

As part of the exercise, there will be an HR Council headed by the PM and comprising some state chief ministers, few cabinet ministers and national and international experts. The there will be a commission at the cabinet secretariat level followed by a special purpose vehicle. The SPV will be a company, which will manage all the digital resources, and also create a marketplace for content for effective training of government employees.

The mid-career training will be available to all government staff instead of the top officers alone, and their profile and assessment will be continuous. If there is need for some special appointment, then authorities can do so by looking at the profile of the officers by help of technology instead of depending on perceptions.

“From rule to role, this move will bring a huge change in the system. It will be a reincarnation of the government servants to serve the nation," DoPT minister JItendra Singh told the media.

“There are diverse and fragmented training landscape. Now this has led to an evaluation of departmental level thinking, and has prevented shared understanding of India's development aspirations," Chandramouli added.

