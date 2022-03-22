Cabinet approves merging of three municipal corporations of Delhi, fixes MSP of raw jute at Rs4,750 per quintal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi, according to sources in the know, even as the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved extension of applicability of new investment policy-2012 for three units of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited and a ₹250 per quintal increase in minimum support price (MSP) for raw jute at ₹4750 per quintal for 2022-23 season.
The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three Municipal Corporations - South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011 through the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911.
Sources in the know said that the trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue generating potential of each corporation. As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations, vis-a-vis their obligations. The gap has widened over a period of time, increasing the financial difficulties of the three municipal corporations, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees and thereby creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in Delhi, they added.
On approval of the MSP on raw jute, the government said in a statement on Tuesday that the MSP increase to ₹4750 per quintal for 2022-23 season with an increase of ₹250 over the previous year as based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.
“This would ensure a return of 60.53 percent over all India weighted average cost of production. The announced MSP of raw jute for 2022-23 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19," the government said.
The increase will assure a minimum of 50% as margin of profit. The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will continue as central government nodal agency to undertake price support operations and the losses incurred, if any, in such operations, will be fully reimbursed by the Central Government.
The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the department of fertilizers for extending applicability of new investment policy 2012 for three units of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) - Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni.
HURL, incorporated on 15 June, 2016 is a joint venture company between Coal India Limited (CIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).
HURL is reviving the erstwhile Gorakhpur and Sindri Units of FCIL and Barauni Unit of GFCL by setting up new gas based urea plants with the installed capacity of 12.7 lakh metric ton per annum each.
The cost of three HURL urea projects is ₹25,120 crore.
GAIL is supplying natural gas to these three units of HURL. The state-of-the-art based HURL Plants are a part of the initiative taken by the government to revive the closed urea units of SCIL/HFCL in order to achieve self-sufficiency in urea sector. The commissioning of the three units will add 38.1 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country and help to realize the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar’ Bharat in the urea production.
“The project will not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but will also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation," the government added.
All three HURL units have various unique features like state of the art blast proof control room equipped with DCS (Distributed Control System), ESD (Emergency Shutdown System) and environment monitoring systems.
There is no offsite waste water disposal in these plants. The systems are operated by the highly motivated, dedicated, well trained operators.
HURL-Gorakhpur unit has India’s first air operated bulled proof rubber dam of 65 meters length and 2 meters height. These three facilities integrate the world’s best technologies aiming to meet the demand for urea in seven states of India, namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.
