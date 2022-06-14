Cabinet approves moratorium of three years to Cochin Port Authority

Cabinet approves moratorium of three years to Cochin Port Authority1 min read . 05:32 PM IST
- This is to help Cochin Port Authority tide over the financial crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved a moratorium of three years to Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) for repayment of loans amounting to ₹446.83 crore to the central government.
The moratorium for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 towards repayment of the balance outstanding government of India will help Cochin Port Authority tide over the financial crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement released after union cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The amount was to be repaid in 10 instalments commencing from 2018-19. However, Cochin Port Authority could only pay the instalments for 2018-19 and 2019-20.
The traffic was badly impacted in 2020-21 due to the pandemic which adversely impacted the cash inflow.
Cochin Port was brought under the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021 with effect from November 2021.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on 24.08.2016 had approved the proposal for waiver of Penal interest on Government of India Loans taken by Cochin Port for various infrastructural developmental activities during 1936-37 to 1994-95.
