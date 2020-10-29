Cabinet approves MoU between India, Cambodia on cooperation in health sector

The MoU will encourage cooperation between the two countries through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Cambodia on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

The MoU will encourage cooperation between the two countries through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector, an official release said.

The MoU will encourage cooperation between the two countries through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector, an official release said.

The pact will become effective on the date of its signature and will remain in force for a period of five years.

The main areas of cooperation between India and Cambodia include -- mother and child health, family planning, HIV/AIDS and TB, drugs and pharmaceuticals, technology transfer, public health and epidemiology, disease control (communicable and non-communicable) and medical research.

It also includes development-subject to the approval of the National Ethics Committee of Cambodia and to the clearance by concerned department/Ministry in India, medical education, health manpower development in the field of public health, training in clinical, para-clinical and management skills.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.