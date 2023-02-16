Cabinet approves MoU between India, Chile in agricultural sector
- The MoU shall enter into force upon its signature and shall remain in force for a period of five years
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Chile for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×