NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives. This is the eighth MoU for judicial cooperation.

The MoU will provide a platform to tap benefits of information technology for court digitization and can be a potential growth area for IT companies and startups in both the countries.

In recent years, the close relationship between India and Maldives has intensified multi-dimensionally. The signing of this agreement will deepen these ties, a government statement said.

It will not only enable exchange of knowledge and technology in judicial and other legal areas between the two countries but will also further objectives of “Neighbourhood-First" policy, the statement added.