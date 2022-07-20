Cabinet approves signing of MoU for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 03:44 PM IST
- The signing of this agreement will deepen ties between India and Maldives, a government statement said.
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives. This is the eighth MoU for judicial cooperation.