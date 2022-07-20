Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Cabinet approves signing of MoU for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives

Cabinet approves signing of MoU for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 03:44 PM ISTSubhash Narayan

  • The signing of this agreement will deepen ties between India and Maldives, a government statement said.

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives. This is the eighth MoU for judicial cooperation.

The MoU will provide a platform to tap benefits of information technology for court digitization and can be a potential growth area for IT companies and startups in both the countries.

In recent years, the close relationship between India and Maldives has intensified multi-dimensionally. The signing of this agreement will deepen these ties, a government statement said.

It will not only enable exchange of knowledge and technology in judicial and other legal areas between the two countries but will also further objectives of “Neighbourhood-First" policy, the statement added.

