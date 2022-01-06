The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula.

With the signing of MoU, diplomatic relations between the two countries will further improve, a government statement said.

India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts. The project is expected to further facilitate the movement of people.

The cabinet also cleared another MoUs with Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of disaster management and signing of an agreement with Spain on cooperation and mutual assistance in matters of Customs.

The proposed India-Spain agreement will help in making available, reliable, quick and cost-effective information and intelligence for the prevention and investigation of Customs offences and apprehending of Customs offenders.

The agreement provides for the correct assessment of customs duties, especially information pertaining to the determination of the customs value, tariff classification and the origin of the goods traded between the two countries. It will also ensure the authenticity of any document and devise a framework for cooperation to check customs offences concerning the illicit movement of arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices; work of art and antiques, which are of significant historical, cultural of archaeological value; toxic materials and other substances dangerous to the environment and public health.

The MoU with Turkmenistan seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Turkmenistan will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.

