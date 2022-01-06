Cabinet approves MoUs with Nepal, Turkmenistan on infra, disaster management

The agreement provides for the correct assessment of customs duties, especially information pertaining to the determination of the customs value, tariff classification and the origin of the goods traded between the two countries. It will also ensure the authenticity of any document and devise a framework for cooperation to check customs offences concerning the illicit movement of arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices; work of art and antiques, which are of significant historical, cultural of archaeological value; toxic materials and other substances dangerous to the environment and public health.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}