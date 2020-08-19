NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA), aimed at filling up non-gazetted vacancies in both central government organisations and public sector undertakings.

The agency will conduct a single entrance exam for tens of thousands of positions that the government and PSUs advertise for every year. The current recruitment model comprises several exams by different recruitment agencies including some by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The UPSC, however, will continue to deal with top administrative exams, including the coveted the civil services exams.

"In a historic decision benefitting job seeking youth of the country Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test," the union government’s principal spokesperson said in a tweet.

To be sure, the plan to establish a NRA was first mentioned in the 2020 Union Budget.

The move will streamline the recruitment process for government jobs, a huge draw among the youth for the security they offer. The move will also help put in place a single national exam for all government jobs at a time, when employment or the rather the lack of it is a huge debate.

Indians have been struggling with massive job losses in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns which have hit economic activity. The ILO has said the country may lose 6.1 million jobs in 2020 if the country fails to tackle the pandemic by the end of September.

