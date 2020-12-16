Cabinet approves next round of spectrum auction, to be held in March

NEW DELHI:The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the modalities of the next round of spectrum auction to be held in March, communications, electronics and information technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. The notice inviting applications for sale of airwaves will be issued this month.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) plans to sell 2,251 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum. It will sell spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz, 2,500MHz bands, Prasad said.

"The conditions of the next spectrum auction will remain the same as the 2016 auction," Prasad said. He, however, did not provide further details.

Analysts fear the next round of spectrum auction could be a repeat of the 2016 fiasco when large chunks of airwaves remained unsold due to high reserve prices. Four years ago, the government raised just ₹65,789 crore through spectrum auction, a fraction of the ₹5.63 trillion worth of airwaves put up for sale.

Spectrum in the 700MHz and 900 MHz had remained unsold in 2016.

The upcoming spectrum auction is crucial for Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, among the three largest private players in India, as a large chunk of its airwaves in the 800MHz band will expire in July-August. Reliance Jio provides only 4G services.

Spectrum in the 800MHz band is touted as the most efficient and is used for 4G services.

In a letter written to the DoT in September, Jio had urged the Centre to conduct spectrum auction at the earliest, hinting that Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are not interested as they sit on large amounts of airwaves amassed through mergers and acquisitions over the years. Jio had told DoT it required additional spectrum to improve the quality of its 4G services.

It also said the delay in spectrum auction will hurt investor confidence and lead to huge losses in government revenues.

The Reliance Industries' telecom subsidiary has been using bankrupt Reliance Communications Ltd’s spectrum in the 800 MHz band under a trading and sharing agreement to expand its 4G coverage across 21 circles in the country. Of the 21, the licence for 18 circles will expire in July-August 2021.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea will also have their airwaves expiring around the same time, and will need to repurchase spectrum, but mostly in the less-expensive 1800 MHz band.

