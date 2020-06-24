The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved an ordinance to bring urban and multi-state cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to ensure that depositors’ money is safe.

“Depositors will get protection and benefit out of it," information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said in a briefing.

Currently, cooperative banks are governed by dual control of cooperative societies as well as the RBI. While the role of cooperative society includes incorporation, registration, management, recovery, audit, supersession of board of directors and liquidation, RBI is responsible for regulatory functions.

Cooperative institutions play a crucial role in financial inclusion and cater to both rural and urban areas. The recent crisis surrounding Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd and other such lenders exposed the vulnerability of cooperative banks, after the central superseded the lenders’ board after uncovering several irregularities. Giving greater power to the RBI will prevent malpractices and ensure better regulation.

These banks will come under the supervision of the RBIwith immediate effect from date of President’s approval on the ordinance.

The cabinet also approved 2% interest rate subvention for a period of 12 months to prompt loan payees under the Mudra scheme’s Shishu category. The relief was announced as a part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package last month and is expected to bring relief to small borrowers under the Mudra Shishu loans up to ₹50,000.

