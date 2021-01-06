Cabinet approves plan to send skilled manpower from 14 sectors to Japan

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of cooperation with Japan which will see India sending skilled manpower from 14 specialised sectors, including industrial machinery manufacturing, automobile maintenance and shipping, to the east Asian country.

The move will set “an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill, and Japanese language test, to work in fourteen specified sectors in Japan," an official statement said.

These Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ by Japan, the union government said after a cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the memorandum of cooperation, a joint working group will be set up to follow up the implementation. “The MOC would enhance people-to -people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan," it added.

India has been talking about supplying skilled manpower to the global market by mapping the domestic skill training programs with that of the need of different countries.

The legal movement of skilled manpower will not only take care of the manpower shortage of different friendly countries, but will also boost India's remittances.

India, followed by China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt, are the top five countries in 2020 to receive foreign remittances, the World Bank had said and had projected India’s remittance receipt at $76 billion dollar, a drop of 9% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the union government, skilled Indian workers from 14 sectors – “nursing care, building cleaning, material processing industry, industrial machinery manufacturing, electric and electronic information related industry, construction, shipbuilding and ship-related industry, automobile maintenance, aviation, lodging, agriculture, fisheries, food and beverages manufacturing industry and food service industry would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Japan". The union government, however, did not give details of the total manpower it will send to Japan through this initiative.

Earlier, India and Japan had conducted a Technical Intern Training Program in 2017 to offer training to workers for three to five years in Japan’s industrial society.

