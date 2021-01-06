Cabinet approves plan to send skilled manpower from 14 sectors to Japan

According to the union government, skilled Indian workers from 14 sectors – “nursing care, building cleaning, material processing industry, industrial machinery manufacturing, electric and electronic information related industry, construction, shipbuilding and ship-related industry, automobile maintenance, aviation, lodging, agriculture, fisheries, food and beverages manufacturing industry and food service industry would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Japan". The union government, however, did not give details of the total manpower it will send to Japan through this initiative.