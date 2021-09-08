Cabinet approves PLI scheme for specific segments in textiles sector

With the announcement of PLI schemes for 13 sectors, minimum production in India is expected to be around ₹37.5 trillion over five years and minimum expected employment over five years is nearly 10 million. PLI scheme for textiles will promote production of high value MMF fabric, garments and technical textiles in the country. The incentive structure has been so formulated that industry will be encouraged to invest in fresh capacities in these segments. This will give a major push to growing high value MMF segment, which will complement the efforts of cotton and other natural fibre-based textiles industry in generating new opportunities for employment and trade, helping India regain its historical dominant status in global textiles trade.