Cabinet approves PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana; to provide 300 units of free electricity to 1 crore families
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the ₹75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme to benefit 1 crore families. While announcing the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the beneficiaries will get 300 units of free electricity under this scheme.