Cabinet approves President's rule in Puducherry amid political turmoil

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved President's Rule in Puducherry after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies did not stake claim to form government in the union territory, according to a report.

The decision came after the fall of the Congress government in Puducherry, just three months before the assembly election. Chief Minister V Narayansamy-led Congress government lost the floor test held in Puducherry Assembly earlier this week.

Ending speculation, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has recommended President's rule in the UT, as per reports.

The President's Rule in the UT was imposed after the Opposition showed no interest in forming the government after the resignation of Narayanasamy as the CM.

The Congress-DMK coalition fell to a minority after five MLAs from the Congress and its ally, the DMK quit.

Two of the MLAs who quit Congress have switched to the BJP and more are expected to follow.

The spate of resignations that began in mid-January reduced the strength of the Puducherry Assembly to 26.

The Narayanasamy government had 12 MLAs, including the Speaker of Puducherry Assembly on its side. The Opposition led by the All Indian NR Congress of former Chief Minister N Rangasamy had 14 on its side.

Narayansamy has blamed former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the central government for the political crisis in Puducherry.

President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

The Union Territory is likely to go to assembly polls in April-May. The dates are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 25. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Puducherry and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹12400 crores in Coimbatore.

A PMO release said Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project.

